Data Lab | India houses 75% of the world’s tigers, but let's not get fixated on the numbers

Roaring into the headlines in 2022, the government of India released a tiger census report containing some remarkable findings. The report revealed that the tiger population in India had reached 3,167, showing a notable increase of about 6.7 per cent compared to the last census in 2018, which had reported 2,967 tigers.

During the report's unveiling, PM Modi said that India stands apart from other tiger-range countries as its tiger numbers continue to grow. He attributed this positive trend to the long-standing coexistence of people and wildlife in the country.

Undoubtedly, the report warrants celebration, but the need to holistically understand these numbers is pivotal. To do that, WION spoke to Dr Anish Andheria, India’s leading wildlife expert and the president of the Wildlife Conservation Trust. The report is a clear indicator of India’s positive stride in conservation over the years, but there are a few problem areas that need some attention. But, firstly a bit on the role of a tiger in the ecosystem.

(This is an interactive chart, please hover/click on it to get the figures)

Role of a tiger in the ecosystem

Tigers stand as ambassadors for preserving diverse habitats.

They defy limitations, thrive in a wide array of landscapes, from the snowy peaks of Uttarakhand to the mangroves of Bengal, and even the arid areas of Rajasthan's Ranthambore.

“In the name of tigers, we conserve various other forms of biodiversity that coexist within the same ecosystem,” Andheria told WION.

As apex predators, tigers play a crucial role in regulating the herbivore population within an ecosystem. Without tigers, the deer population would surge, leading to continuous grazing and overburdening the ecosystem. Consequently, tigers effectively control prey density, ensuring the stability of the habitat.

"If we hadn't conserved tigers or hadn't started Project Tiger in 1972, India would have lost almost 50 per cent of the forests that exist today, and we would have had a major pan-India water crisis by now. So, it's that important," Andheria noted.

Tigers, as sizeable carnivores, inhabit a total of 13 countries, all of which are located in Asia. Among these nations, India alone boasts nearly 75 per cent of the global tiger population.

With vast countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Russia, and more having habitats but very few tigers, India roars as the conservation champion, doing something truly remarkable, says Andheria.

A Royal Bengal tiger resting along the river bed at Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park. Photo: Wikimedia commons

In India, the higher density of human beings creates various pressures, which limits the drastic increase in tiger numbers, as the habitat remains constant in terms of area.

“It's not always the number of tigers that is important; what matters is whether the population growth is reasonable. We should not only focus on 2018 and 2022 but also look back to 2006 when there were only 411 tigers in India. From 2006 to 2022, we have more than doubled the tiger population, thanks to efforts such as patrolling, community involvement, cracking down on illegal wildlife trade, and motivating forest guards,” adds Andheria.

Importance of tiger corridors

The term "corridor" is often used loosely, but its primary significance lies in serving as a conduit between two tiger breeding populations. Tigers utilise riparian tracks for their movement. A corridor is intentionally designed to facilitate the seamless movement of tigers from one habitat to another, noted Andheria.

Surprisingly, among India's 53 tiger reserves, not a single one has an adequate number of breeding females to ensure the long-term stability of the tiger population.

“These parks need at least 20 female tigers of breeding age to maintain a healthy reproduction rate (a number derived through mathematical methods). The only way to ensure the stability of the tiger population is by connecting reserves with less than 20 female breeding tigers to another population that also has less than 20 female breeding tigers through a corridor, effectively uniting them as one. This facilitates both genetic transfer and population stability if the corridor maintains good quality,” said Andheria.

Chart shows the total number of tigers in India from 2006-2022

(This is an interactive chart, please hover/click on it to get the figures)

The threats faced by tigers outside tiger reserves are massive. To ensure stable tiger populations, it is equally crucial to secure the safety of corridors, just as it is essential to protect the tiger reserves, he adds.

Based on the data, states that have excelled are the ones where the corridors are in good condition.

‘Rare black’ tigers of Similipal in decline

In the Similipal Tiger Reserve, there exists a remarkable find: Bengal big cats with a gene mutation that causes a rare melanistic trait, characterised by their distinct dark stripe patterns.

The 'rare black' tiger found only in Similipal tiger reserve in India. Photo: Mongabay

A 2021 study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that tigers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve, located in eastern India, are isolated with limited gene flow to other tiger populations.

As per the results of the 2022 tiger census, tiger populations in this region are declining due to extensive human disturbance. The Similipal area is significantly affected by human habitation, with several villages right in the heart of the reserve. Rampant hunting, a reduced prey base, and a large number of cattle holdings contribute to the issue as well, particularly when cattle are left for grazing in the reserve.

“Furthermore, the tigers in Similipal have maintained their isolated status, indicating the lack of connectivity to other tiger reserves. This suggests that there are insufficient neighbouring reserves to support the movement of tigers in and out of Similipal,” explained Andheria.

What is the status of Rajasthan's Sariska national park?

In 2005, Sariska lost all its tigers, leading to the formation of a special committee with environmental activist Sunita Narain at the helm, eventually becoming the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Tigers were later reintroduced from Ranthambore, and though they started breeding, Sariska continues to face challenges, with over 30 villages still present within the core tiger zone.

Tiger sighting at Rajasthan's Sariska. Photo: Twitter/@AlokRanjanIAS

Despite endeavours to augment tiger density through Project Tiger, "Sariska has not realised its full potential as a significant breeding habitat," unlike Panna National Park. Panna faced a similar fate as Sariska in 2007-2008 but rebounded with 55 tigers almost a decade ago, boasting no villages within its core area, said Andheria.

Western Ghats losing tigers?

Tiger populations have decreased around Kerala's Wayanad region, where a significant constituency is advocating for tiger hunting or removal, unlike Karnataka, which is performing better. The high-altitude Western Ghats area also experiences lower tiger numbers due to reduced prey density. In contrast, grasslands with more deer have a higher tiger population, while areas with fewer prey animals see fluctuating tiger populations.

The residents of the Cheeral area in Wayanad express their agitation and calling for measures to capture the elusive tiger. Photo: The Hindu

“Although some parts of the Western Ghats show a declining tiger population, the overall performance in the Western Ghats is satisfactory,” notes Andheria.

What should India’s game plan be?

Andheria suggests that India should step away from solely prioritising numbers and, instead, incentivise and commend states that have achieved success in tiger conservation. Valuable practices can be borrowed and adopted from these well-performing states as lessons for improvement.

“The government cannot prevent the poor from venturing into the forest for subsistence. Instead, they need to provide them with alternative sources of income that do not rely on the forest,” he added.

Moreover, to effectively and promptly mitigate animal-human conflict, the forest department should secure additional funding, address understaffing by filling vacancies and work in tandem with local communities that live within these core tiger zones.