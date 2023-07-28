On Global Tiger Day, watch these documentaries on discovery+

One of the most magnificent and fierce felines, tigers shape the ecosystems in which they live, but due to hunting and loss of forest habitat and prey base, we have lost a majority of wild tigers in the last century. Warner Bros. Discovery, a purpose-driven brand, believes they must restore balance in the environment and has been actively working with World Wildlife Fund on a crucial project named C.A.T (Conserving Acres for Tigers) to safeguard these endangered species along with their habitat. Warner Bros. Discovery has persistently been working towards bringing this vision to life.

To drive a deeper understanding of these striped wild cats, watch these remarkable documentaries only on Discovery+:

Looking for Sultan

This film follows the story of Sultan, Tiger of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, who vanished suddenly. Father and son wildlife filmmakers Mike and Gautam had been following and filming him, trying to put the pieces together to solve this mystery venturing out in search of a tiger named Sultan, the ruler of the Sultanpur jungles, who has been missing for some time.

Serial Killer At Large

A serial killer Bengal tigress is on the loose, terrorizing communities in Northern India. The government enlists hunters, specialised in capturing man-eaters, to find this blood-thirsty animal. Can teams stop a man-eating Indian tigress in time?

Tigress Blood

The documentary follows the gripping tale of four Indian tigresses fighting for control over their territory. Although their natural instincts drive them to betray each other, their strong bond as family members keeps them together.

Wild Frank in India

Frank searches for the Bengal Tiger, one of the most endangered species on the planet, from the mountains of the North to the jungles of the South. Will he succeed in spotting the famously elusive cat?

Tigerland

Tigerland is the Oscar-winning feature on two passionate activists who made it their mission to save the beloved and often misunderstood majestic tigers.

