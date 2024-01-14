Indian Army launches 'Operation Sarvashakti' to thwart Pak's attempts to revive terrorism in Kashmir

India has continuously flagged persistent terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on national and international stages. In a bid to crack down on these, the Indian Army is initiating 'Operation Sarvashakti', media reports said, citing sources. The motto of launching this operation is to counteract the resurgence of terrorism orchestrated by Pakistani proxy groups along the Pir Panjal mountain ranges in the Union Territory.

Pakistani-backed terrorist organisations have been actively attempting to revive terrorism in the Rajouri Poonch sector, resulting in the loss of approximately 20 soldiers in recent attacks. The latest incident occurred on December 21, claiming the lives of four soldiers in the Dera ki Gali area.

According to ANI news agency that cited sources in the security forces, "Operation Sarvashakti would be to carry out combined counter-terrorist operations from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges where the formations of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps along with the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps would be carrying out simultaneous operations."

To counter threats, the said sources noted that Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, and intelligence agencies will collaborate closely to thwart Pakistani attempts to revive terrorism in the Union Territory, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector.

This comes amid a strained relationship between India and Pakistan. New Delhi accuses its neighbour of supporting and harbouring terrorist groups that operate against the country. India claims terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which have been involved in attacks against Indian security forces and civilians have been receiving support from Pakistan.

The Mumbai attacks in 2008 were a major terrorist incident that heightened tensions between the two countries. Lashkar-e-Taiba, based in Pakistan, was implicated in the attacks, and India accused elements within Pakistan of providing support to the perpetrators.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande laid emphasis on attempts to resurgence of terrorist activities in the region. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has conducted coordination meetings with top security forces brass in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions for a unified response against terrorists.