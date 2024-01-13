India lodges ‘strong protest’ after British envoy visits Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Indian foreign ministry has lodged a "strong protest" with the British High Commissioner in India over British High Commissioner to Islamabad's visit to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir with another British official. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the visit by Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner was an "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity calling the development "unacceptable".

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on January 10," said India's Ministry of External Affairs.

British envoy Jane Marriott visited Mirpur in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir.

"Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable," said the MEA.

The Indian ministry made it clear in no uncertain terms that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been and shall always remain an integral part of India."

Marriott, who visited Mirpur, even shared a post about her visit on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) attempting to trace roots of 'British Pakistani' population in the United Kingdom. Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/3LyNFQan9H — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 10, 2024 × India has expressed its strong displeasure to British High Commissioner in India. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra conveyed India's objection.

This is not the first time senior official of a prominent Western country has chosen to visit Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Just last year, in the month of October, the US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome visited PoK. Even at that time, India conveyed its 'strong objection' to the United States and urged all countries to respect India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity".