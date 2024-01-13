LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India lodges ‘strong protest’ after British envoy visits Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

New DelhiEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Jan 13, 2024, 11:33 PM IST

(Image: @JaneMarriottUK) British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott during her PoK visit Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on January 10," said India's Ministry of External Affairs

Indian foreign ministry has lodged a "strong protest" with the British High Commissioner in India over British High Commissioner to Islamabad's visit to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir with another British official. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the visit by Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner was an "infringement" of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity calling the development "unacceptable".

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on January 10," said India's Ministry of External Affairs.

British envoy Jane Marriott visited Mirpur in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir.

"Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable," said the MEA.

Watch | India: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge to lead opposition bloc India

×

The Indian ministry made it clear in no uncertain terms that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been and shall always remain an integral part of India."

Marriott, who visited Mirpur, even shared a post about her visit on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) attempting to trace roots of 'British Pakistani' population in the United Kingdom.

×

India has expressed its strong displeasure to British High Commissioner in India. Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra conveyed India's objection.

This is not the first time senior official of a prominent Western country has chosen to visit Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Just last year, in the month of October, the US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome visited PoK. Even at that time, India conveyed its 'strong objection' to the United States and urged all countries to respect India's "sovereignty and territorial integrity". 

(With inputs from agencies)

RELATED

India’s oldest tigress, Rajmata, credited with reviving Sariska reserve, passes away at 19

Madras HC quashes case against youth for watching child pornography video on phone

Exclusive | Ram temple ceremony is a global event, a second Diwali: Mauritius FM Maneesh Gobin