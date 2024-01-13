Exclusive | Ram temple ceremony is a global event, a second Diwali: Mauritius FM Maneesh Gobin

Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin has termed Ram temple consecration ceremony as "international global event" and a "Diwali". Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal exclusively from Mauritius, he said,

"Since December it has started and nowadays it is like a build up. Here we are calling it 2024, double Diwali, double Diwali meaning, one Diwali in January, and then another Diwali which is a regular Diwali," he said as he spoke exclusively from Mauritius with WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal.

In response to a plea from the Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius has approved a 2-hour special break for public officials of Hindu faith to participate in prayer and observation during the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The foreign minister said PM Pravind Jugnauth will participate in the ceremonies locally. FM Maneesh also spoke about the anti-India campaign in Maldives.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the Ram Mandir Inauguration?

Maneesh Gobin: It is an international global event, definitely. It confirms the belief of many people around the world that we are living in the age of truce. That truce is coming back. Age of truce, this is really happening.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the atmosphere in Mauritius when it comes to Ram Mandir temple inauguration?

Maneesh Gobin: Oh yeah, in Mauritius, there is already a hype. It began December and nowadays, it is like a build up. Here we are calling it 2024 double Diwali. This is a Diwali in January, and then there is ofcourse the regular Diwali later in year. Year 2024 will see double Diwali.

Sidhant Sibal: Mauritius government has announced a decision to grant two hours leave to officials, if you can give comment on that as well...

Maneesh Gobin: This was a decision of the PM personally taken by him on Friday. It is of course because international nature of the event. It was his personal decision that these two-hour special leave should be given on Monday, January 22nd. Hats off to him.

Sidhant Sibal: Will Mauritius prime minister and you, take part in celebrations of the Ram Temple inauguration?

Maneesh Gobin: I am unable to confirm about PM right now. But he most likely will. As far as I am concerned, unfortunately, I will have to be in Geneva, because the universal periodic review of Mauritius is to take place. I will be on my way, but even there in my heart, it will be Jai Shri Ram. (Mann mai Jai Sri Ram Hoga).

Sidhant Sibal: How does the cultural link connect Mauritius and India when it comes to the Ram temple inauguration?

Maneesh Gobin: We already have a super special Maritius-India relation, that is beyond any doubt. But for the Ram Mandir, maybe we should highlight individual citizens of Mauritius who have sent contributions for the Ram Mandir construction. Even the smallest contribution is significant, because had it not been for Indian immigration, we would not even have Mauritius. Mauritius was built on the strength of the labour of Indian immigrants. When the Ram Mandir construction started, citizens of Mauritius, on their own, contributed financially. Govt did not, but individuals, Associations, mandirs have sent modest contributions, but it has been sent. So much build up, and the age of truce, and this is happening.

Sidhant Sibal: What do you think about situation with respect to Maldives?