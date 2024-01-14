Thailand: Traces of new deadly bat virus which can infect humans found inside cave, says report

A recently discovered bat virus, capable of infecting humans, has sparked concerns about potential zoonotic transmission in Thailand. The controversial research group behind this finding, EcoHealth Alliance, previously linked to experiments in Wuhan, reported the discovery during a World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting, reported IANS.

Dr Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, disclosed the existence of this previously unknown virus found in a Thai cave frequented by local farmers for bat faeces fertilisation.

What's the context of this discovery?

During the WHO event, Dr Daszak said: "We found a lot of SARS-related coronaviruses, but one in particular we found was quite common in bats where people were commonly exposed."

He added: "We consider this to be a potential zoonotic pathogen. Here we have a virus in bats, right now in a cave used by people highly exposed to bat faeces. And this virus is shed in bat faeces, so there is a real potential for emergence."

Dr Daszak, a British-born scientist, has consistently dismissed the lab leak theory, asserting that the coronavirus has natural origins.

Despite the controversy surrounding the origins of the virus, the discovery of a new bat virus underscores the ongoing importance of understanding and monitoring potential sources of zoonotic diseases.

The discovery comes amid a global surge in coronavirus cases, with hospitalisations surging by 42 per cent across 50 countries.

The rise is attributed to the JN.1 Covid variant, first identified in France in September. This variant accounts for approximately 60 per cent of new infections in early January, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

