Israel-Hamas war: 67% of Arab world says Hamas’ Oct 7 attack was legitimate, poll shows

A new opinion poll published earlier this week showed that 67 per cent of the Arab world said that Hamas' attack against Israel on Oct 7 was legitimate. According to a report by The Jerusalem Post on Saturday (Jan 13), the poll was carried out by the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies on Wednesday. The poll collected data from 8,000 Arab respondents from 16 countries.

Sixty-seven per cent of the respondents perceived the Oct 7 attack as a legitimate resistance operation. The poll results clarified that 19 per cent of the respondents answered the attack was legitimate but “flawed,” three per cent said it was legitimate but “involved heinous or criminal acts” and only five per cent called the attack “illegitimate.”

Respondents' opinions on why Hamas launched the attack

On being asked why Hamas launched the attack against Israel last year, 35 per cent respondents in the poll said the number one reason behind the attack was “the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.”

Twenty-four per cent of the respondents said the reason behind the attack was “defending al-Aqsa Mosque against attacks,” The Jerusalem Post reported. Only two per cent of the respondents agreed Hamas' attack on Israel as a proxy war for Iran.

Meanwhile, eight per cent of respondents felt the ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip was the main reason for the attack.

Conflict enters 100th day

The war between Israel has Hamas has entered its 100th day with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing that "no one will stop us" from destroying the Palestinian militant group.

"No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else," Prime Minister Netanyahu said on Saturday referring to the Iran-aligned "axis of resistance" groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen

"It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it," he added, saying most Hamas battalions in Gaza had been 'eliminated'.