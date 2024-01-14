Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Conflict marks 100th day, Netanyahu says 'no one will stop us'

The world is marking the 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war since it started with the brutal assault of the Hamas militant group on Israel on October 7. This comes as the Red Sea conflict has raised concerns about a potential spillover of the war in West Asia. In the latest, Houthi militias, who continue to occupy much of Yemen, have pledged to respond to the US strikes on the rebels. Meanwhile, Israel defended its actions in Gaza in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which is believed to take weeks to decide on the genocide case filed by South Africa. Across Washington, London, and other places, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters are holding demonstrations.