Israel ‘genocide’ case: Western countries reject S.Africa’s charges; Turkey to provide documents

Leaders of major Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada rejected South Africa’s case against Israel which accuses it of genocide amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, Turkey has said that it will provide documents, mostly visuals, on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

‘Canada does not accept…’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Friday (Jan 12) said that it does not accept South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

When asked by reporters during a recent press conference, the Canadian PM said that Ottawa is a strong backer of the United Nation’s top court but “that does not mean that we support the premise of the case brought forward by South Africa.”

Notably, Trudeau has come under criticism as he initially backed Israel's right to defend itself but later changed his tune amid the mounting death toll in Gaza.

“He sends out some of his MPs (Members of Parliament) to claim that they support calling Israel genocidal when they’re talking to one group of voters. And then he sends out another group to say that they’re against calling Israel genocidal,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

‘Completely unjustified and wrong’

A spokesperson for the UK PM Rishi Sunak said that Sunak believed South Africa’s case against Israel was “completely unjustified and wrong.” He added, “The UK government stands by Israel’s clear right to defend itself within the framework of international law.”

Germany to intervene in ICJ case?

In what can be seen as the strongest show of support for Israel, aside from the United States the German government, on Friday (Jan 12), said that it is planning to intervene in the ongoing genocide case at the World Court.

“German government firmly and explicitly rejects the accusation of genocide that has now been made against Israel before the International Court of Justice. This accusation has no basis whatsoever,” said spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in a statement.

Berlin would be able to intervene in the proceedings at The Hague in line with an article which allows states to seek clarification on the use of a multilateral convention. Hebestreit said Israel was “defending itself” after the “inhuman” attacks by Hamas on October 7.

“In view of Germany’s history, crimes against humanity, and Shoah the government is particularly committed to the UN Genocide Convention,” Hebestreit said.

He added, “The German government supports the International Court of Justice in its work, as it has done for many decades. The government intends to intervene as a third party in the main hearing.”

South Africa’s claims are ‘unfounded’

US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, on Thursday (Jan 11) after South Africa’s representatives had presented their case said, “That is not a characterization that I would make from up here about our South African partners.”

He added, “The allegation that Israel is committing genocide is unfounded.”

Similarly, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also called the genocide allegations “unfounded,” saying that it is not a word “that ought to be thrown around lightly, and we certainly don’t believe that it applies here.”

Turkey to provide documents

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday told reporters in Istanbul that Turkey would continue to provide documents, mostly visuals, on Israel’s attacks on Gaza. “I believe Israel will be convicted there. We believe in the justice of the International Court of Justice,” said Erdogan.

South Africa’s case

South Africa launched an emergency case at the ICJ accusing Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention which was signed in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust.

Pretoria seeks a judgement where Israel is ordered to “immediately” halt its ongoing counteroffensive in Gaza. Israel has dismissed the case as “atrocious” and “preposterous” and even called South Africa a “legal arm” of Hamas.