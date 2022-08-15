Top 10 world news: Kenya election result, China stages fresh drills near Taiwan, and more

Kenya's election commission has announced that William Ruto has been elected as the country's fifth president with 50.49% of the vote. Iran has finally responded to the horrific and life-threatening attack on author Salman Rushdie.

Read our report on fresh military drills near Taiwan by China in the aftermath of the latest visit by United States lawmakers to the island.

In sports, read what Rafael Nadal has to say on his abdominal injury.

In Hollywood, read a report on how American actor Troy Kotsur recently lost his Oscar trophy and Jeep for a few hours in Arizona. Thanks to the police, the actor was able to recover the biggest honour of his life in no time.

Kenya election result: William Ruto elected 5th president with 50.49% of vote

Kenya's election commission has announced that William Ruto has been elected as the country's fifth president with 50.49% of the vote. The deputy president won his first election, defeating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was running for the fifth time. Odinga received 48.5% of the vote.

China stages fresh drills near Taiwan as US lawmakers' Taipei visit angers Beijing

Fresh military drills have been staged near Taiwan by China as the latest visit by United States lawmakers to the island has further angered Beijing. The visit comes days after a controversial halt to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her recent Asia trip. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered a furious response from Beijing.

Myanmar court gives 6 more years in jail to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on corruption charges

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted on more corruption charges by the court in military-ruled Myanmar on Monday (August 15), and sentenced her to another six years in jail in addition to the 11 she's already got.

Iran responds to Salman Rushdie's stabbing: Denies involvement but blames writer for the attack

Iran has finally responded to the horrific and life-threatening attack on author Salman Rushdie that shocked the world. On Monday (August 15), the foreign ministry in Tehran denies involvement and said that no one has the right to level accusations against Iran.

Putin and Kim Jong Un exchange letters, talk of expanding bilateral ties to counter 'hostile military forces'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed interest to “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang’s state media reported on Monday.

Afghanistan: In order to address 'near-universal poverty' NGOs demand assets to be unfrozen

A group of 32 Afghan and international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) are pleading with the international community not to abandon the people of Afghanistan one year after the Taliban took control of the country. Instead, they want the international community to address the causes of the country's economic crisis, defend human rights, and increase humanitarian aid.

UK's medicine regulator approves first bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine

The United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the first bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine. According to June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, "I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain."

Ukraine destroys headquarters of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group: Report

Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of Russia's shadowy Wagner paramilitary group known as the Wagner Group (or Wagner PMC), in the Luhansk region of Ukraine as media reports on Monday (August 15) mentioned.

Will not play more than what I believe works well for my body: Rafael Nadal opens up on his abdominal injury

Rafael Nadal has been unstoppable so far this season and has been enjoying a stellar run on the court having already won two Grand Slam titles and missing out closely on a third straight Grand Slam final appearance this year. The Spaniard had to pull out of the Wimbledon 2022 semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury.

Deaf actor Troy Kotsur gets his stolen Oscar trophy and jeep back; thanks police

American actor Troy Kotsur recently lost his Oscar trophy and Jeep for a few hours in Arizona. Thanks to the police, the actor was able to recover the biggest honour of his life in no time.