Myanmar court gives 6 more years in jail to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on corruption charges

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted on more corruption charges by the court in military-ruled Myanmar on Monday (August 15), and sentenced her to another six years in jail in addition to the 11 she's already got.

The 77-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate denied all the charges and her lawyers are expected to appeal after the court sentenced her, news agencies reported.

The trial was held behind closed doors and the media or public didn't have any access to the proceedings. Her lawyers were forbidden by a gag order from revealing information.

On February 1, 2021, A coup d'état started in Myanmar when democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), were deposed by the country's military.

Suu Kyi, along with ministers and members of the parliament were detained. Ever since Suu Kyi has been in custody and facing multiple charges.

In the latest development, the court ruling emerged as Suu Kyi was alleged to have abused her position to rent public land at below market prices in the four corruption cases decided Monday.

As per the claims, she also built a residence with donations meant for charitable purposes.

She received sentences of three years for each of the four counts, but the sentences for three of them will be served concurrently, giving her a total of six more years in prison.

She already had been sentenced to 11 years in prison on sedition, corruption and other charges at earlier trials.

