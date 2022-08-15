Deaf actor Troy Kotsur gets his stolen Oscar trophy and jeep back; thanks police

American actor Troy Kotsur recently lost his Oscar trophy and Jeep for a few hours in Arizona. Thanks to the police, the actor was able to recover the biggest honour of his life in no time.

Since his hometown had decided to honour the star for becoming the first primarily deaf actor to win an Oscar, he reached Mesa and also brought the trophy along to flaunt at the ceremony. However, a thief had his eyes on the actor's car and at the first chance, the thief took off with the jeep that also had the Oscars trophy.

Narrating the incident on Twitter, Kotsur said that "a little kid" was the person behind the crime. He also shared a photo with the city police along with a note filled with gratitude. "A little kid stole my jeep while I have Oscar award in my jeep. The city of Mesa, Az found my jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!" the tweet read.

The tweet was later deleted by the Oscar-winning actor. The reason for the same is unknown.

According to Deadline, the city police tracked down the Jeep with the award still inside.

Kotsur won the Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his work as a father and fisherman in 'Coda'.

The actor also won a number of other accolades for his film 'Coda', including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award. Kotsur is the first deaf actor to win a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award.