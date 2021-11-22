Top 10 world news: Jinping at ASEAN, political controversy in Pakistan, more

Chinese President Xi Jinping, while speaking at ASEAN conference said that China will "not bully the small" and that it "resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics". Meanwhile in US, an SUV ran over a crowd at a parade in Wisconsin. In other news, Pakistan minister tweeted a clip suggesting that the controversial audio file purportedly featuring voice of Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was doctored. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.



China will not seek hegemony or bully the small: President Xi to ASEAN



China has been at loggerheads with several countries over its stance on the South China Sea islands including Taiwan which it considers a breakaway province.

At least 5 dead, 40 injured after SUV runs over crowd at a parade in Wisconsin; suspect taken into custody



The incident took place at around 4:39 pm, when an SUV went through a barricade at Gasper Avenue and Main Street and then drove into the crowd that gathered for the parade.

Pakistan minister tweets video, suggests leaked recording of Pak CJ is fake



A leaked audio file purportedly containing a recorded conversation of Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has kicked off a political controversy in Pakistan.

After Taiwan acquires US jets, China commissions advanced fighter aircraft



Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated last month as the Chinese Air Force repeatedly sent fighter jets into Taipei's air defence zone.

Exclusive: Gwadar protesters threaten to stop CPEC work if govt fails to fulfil their demands



Talking to WION exclusively, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, head of the ‘Give rights to Gwadars’ rally, said that they have been agitating for over a week, seeking justice and jobs for their people. He the Pakistan government of being hand-in-glove with the Chinese trawlers who are threatening their livelihood by illegally fishing in the southwestern Makran coast.

US intel suggests Russia plans to invade Ukraine: Reports



The American assessment suggests that Putin is considering an invasion of Ukraine next year

'Everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead': Europe battles virus surge as Austria enters lockdown



German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current coronavirus curbs are 'not enough' as the country battles the fourth wave.

Italian island Vulcano orders evacuation of over 200 people due to increased volcanic activity



Data by Italian National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology revealed that carbon dioxide levels around the volcanic island have risen from 80 tons to 480 tons.

'We can and we did': Ann Arbor becomes first US city to offer free menstrual products in public bathrooms



The ordinance will go into effect from January 1, 2020. Any sort of violation can result in a $100 fine.

44% Americans don't want children, say the world is too 'bleak'



More than 50 per cent of these people say they 'just don't want to have children,' while 43 per cent give other reasons, with medical and finances highest at 19 and 17 per cent.



