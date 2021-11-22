Pakistan minister tweets video, suggests leaked recording of Pak CJ is fake

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Monday (November 22) tweeted a video suggesting that the previously leaked audio file purportedly containing Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar's words was doctored.

In the video shared by Chaudhry, Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar can be seen speaking at what appears to be like a ceremony.

"...Unfortunately, let me be a little blunt about it. Let me be a little frank about it..." Nisar can be seen and heard as talking. The video clip ends with portion of the previously leaked audio file and appears to reflect the same words. Chaudhry apparently suggests that the leaked audio file was doctored.

The leaked audio file has kickstarted a controversy in Pakistan politics. The file, purportedly containing Saqib Nisar saying that he had passed instructions to sentence former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. This has raised questions on judiciary which is required to be impartial.

"Institutions have asked to do so. Whether it is fair or not, it has to be done," Justice Nisar can be heard saying. It is being understood that the word 'institutions' refers to Pakistan military.

The military has traditionally had a heavy influence in Pakistan politics. The country has seen more military rulers than civilian.

In the leaked audio file, Nisar can also be heard as saying that Nawaz Sharif's daughter also needs to be punished.

"Even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished," he said.

Justice Nisar has refuted allegations and has already said that the leaked audio file is doctored.

Fact Focus, which has obtained the audio file says that it had sent the audio file to a multimedia forensics lab in US which concluded that the audio file was not doctored.