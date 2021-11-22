Leaked audio reveals Justice Saqib Nisar ordered to jail Nawaz Sharif as 'institutions' wanted Imran in power

Leaked audio of conversation of former Pakistani Chief Justice Saqib Nisar reveals he passed instructions to sentence former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. "Institutions have asked to do so. Whether it is fair or not, it has to be done," Justice Nisar can be heard saying. The term "institutions" here is synonymous with the military establishment.

The former Chief Justice continues to say that Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz would have to be punished as well. "Even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished," he said.

Speaking of the judiciary, Justice Saqib Nisar can be heard saying, "there will remain no independence of the judiciary, so let it be."

Also read | For fourth time, Pakistan lifts ban on Chinese video-sharing app TikTok

Justice Saqib Nisar has denied the authenticity of the video as he said that it is fabricated.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, he said, "The audio clip is being falsely associated with me." He further said that he is thinking about "which legal option to go with."

As a reaction to the entire incident, Maryam Nawaz took to her Twitter as she wrote, "Allah u Akbar," which means God is great.

Fact Focus claimed that it had obtained this audio nearly two months ago. However, it had sent the audio to be examined by a leading American firm, Garrett Discovery, which specialises in multimedia forensics.

The firm’s analysis report certifies the integrity of the audio file. It further said that “this audio has not been edited in any way”.