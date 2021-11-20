For fourth time, Pakistan lifts ban on Chinese video-sharing app TikTok

TikTok seems to be going through a rough phase in Pakistan. In last 15 months, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has imposed and lifted ban for the fourth time.

This time, the ban has been lifted on TikTok after four months. The Pakistan's media regulating authority announced on Friday.

The development comes as the popular Chinese video-sharing service made assurances that it would control the spread of indecent content.

Considering the scenario, it cannot be confirmed that the app will be banned again or not.

In October 2020, TikTok was first blocked in Pakistan. The action was taken over complaints about allegedly 'immoral, obscene and vulgar' content on the app.

The app has become quite popular among teens and young adults in the country.

In a statement on Twitter, the regulatory agency said that TikTok had assured Pakistan it would also block users, who upload 'unlawful content’.

The app, which is owned by China's ByteDance, has been downloaded around 39 million times in Pakistan.

Pakistan, which has strong relations with China, has been asking TikTok to come up with an effective mechanism to control unlawful content.

(With inputs from agencies)