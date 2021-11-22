China will not seek hegemony or bully the small: President Xi to ASEAN

President Xi Jinping while speaking at the ASEAN conference said China will not "bully the small".

“China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours and jointly nurture lasting peace in the region and absolutely will not seek hegemony or even less, bully the small,” the Chinese leader said.

China's state media quoted Xi as saying that the country "is, and will always be a good neighbour, good friend, and good partner of ASEAN."

The Chinese president's remark comes as the Chinese coastguard reportedly fired water cannons at boats belonging to the Philippines, a move which was condemned by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The boats were reportedly delivering supplies to Filipino marines in the Spratly Islands which China claims as its own. Duterte shot back saying he "abhorred" the recent incident while expressing "grave concern".

The flare-up with the Philippines led the US to react as it declared that it "stands with the Philippines". The Xi regime however said the coastguards actions were directed to "safeguard China's sovereignty".

China has been at loggerheads with several countries over its stance on the South China Sea islands including Taiwan which it considers a breakaway province.

(With inputs from Agencies)