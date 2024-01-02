Top 10 world news: Japan's coast guard jet collides with passenger plane, truckers strike in India, and more

Five on-board Japanese Coast Guard aircraft were killed after the jet made a tragic collision with a passenger plane. In the wake of the horrific ordeal, a video went viral on social media where more than 350 passengers were seen trying to escape the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 in a desperate move to cling to their lives.

Meanwhile, in news from India, truckers continued their protests for a second straight day on Tuesday (Jan 2) showing their strong opposition to the new hit-and-run cases provisions. Many petrol pumps across the country were flooded with long queues.

Five people on board a coast guard aircraft that collided with a Japan Airlines plane have died, the Japanese transport minister said, reported AFP.

Videos capturing the dramatic escape of over 350 passengers from a burning Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 at Tokyo-Haneda airport after it collided with a Coast Guard turboprop aircraft during landing are doing the rounds on social media.

To assuage truckers holding strikes over the changes in provisions of hit-and-run cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was meeting with protesters, reports said citing government sources.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar believes New Delhi has made Pakistan's core policy of using "cross-border terrorism to force dialogue" irrelevant while affirming that Canada continues to give space to Khalistani forces.

Japan on Monday (Jan 1) was rocked by a powerful earthquake of magnitude of 7.6, that killed at least 48 people and caused widespread destruction.

Turkish police detained 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence service and of targeting foreigners living in Turkey, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

Explosion sounds and ground-shaking were reported in the early hours of Tuesday (Jan 2) morning in Roosevelt Island in New York City, media reports said.

In the United States, gun safety law was taken into effect on the first day of 2024 among other state laws such as minimum wage and gender transition care. The implementation is seen as a significant move in a nation which ended in 2023 with more mass shootings than days.

An armed drone was shot down on Tuesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed, two security sources said.