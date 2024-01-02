LIVE TV
Japan: Passengers slide down inflatable ramp from burning plane. Video

Tokyo, JapanEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
main img

Screengrab of video showing passengers sliding down a burning Japan Airlines flight in Tokyo Photograph:(Twitter)

Japan plane fire: Viral video shows the heart-stopping escape of passengers aboard the Japan Airlines flight that caught fire while landing on the runway.

Videos capturing the dramatic escape of over 350 passengers from a burning Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 at Tokyo-Haneda airport after it collided with a Coast Guard turboprop aircraft during landing are doing the rounds on social media.

Global aviation safety website JACDED shared a video showing the evacuation process, with passengers sliding down the inflatable ramp above one wing of the Airbus A350. 

Watch the video here:

All 367 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Airbus A350 were successfully evacuated, including eight children, according to NHK and Kyodo News. The evacuation unfolded after the JAL aircraft collided with the Coast Guard plane while de-accelerating after landing.

Tragic outcome for coast guard plane

The Coast Guard plane, with six occupants, faced a tragic outcome. While one person was rescued, the remaining five lost their lives. Reports indicated that the Coast Guard plane was en route to assist with earthquake rescue efforts in central Japan.

Passenger-shot footage inside the Airbus A350 revealed flames beneath the aircraft, escalating into smoke-filled cabins. The distressing visuals captured the severity of the situation as passengers prepared to evacuate.

Over 70 fire engines were deployed to address the aircraft fire. The collision and subsequent fire occurred as the Coast Guard plane had just arrived from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The incident marked a rare aviation emergency for Japan, which has not experienced a serious commercial aviation accident in decades. The worst incident was in 1985, involving a JAL jumbo jet crash in central Gunma region, resulting in 520 casualties, making it one of the world's deadliest single-flight plane crashes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

