Japan: Passengers slide down inflatable ramp from burning plane. Video

Videos capturing the dramatic escape of over 350 passengers from a burning Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 at Tokyo-Haneda airport after it collided with a Coast Guard turboprop aircraft during landing are doing the rounds on social media.

Global aviation safety website JACDED shared a video showing the evacuation process, with passengers sliding down the inflatable ramp above one wing of the Airbus A350.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the Airbus A350 were successfully evacuated, including eight children, according to NHK and Kyodo News. The evacuation unfolded after the JAL aircraft collided with the Coast Guard plane while de-accelerating after landing.

Evacuation of #JL516 via slides and while engine #2 is still running. All 379 occupants on board escaped and survived. The status of the six people aboard the Coast Guard DHC-8 aircraft is still uncertain at this point. pic.twitter.com/ESBS4FY00a

Tragic outcome for coast guard plane

The Coast Guard plane, with six occupants, faced a tragic outcome. While one person was rescued, the remaining five lost their lives. Reports indicated that the Coast Guard plane was en route to assist with earthquake rescue efforts in central Japan.

Passenger-shot footage inside the Airbus A350 revealed flames beneath the aircraft, escalating into smoke-filled cabins. The distressing visuals captured the severity of the situation as passengers prepared to evacuate.

Over 70 fire engines were deployed to address the aircraft fire. The collision and subsequent fire occurred as the Coast Guard plane had just arrived from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.