US welcomes 2024 with many state laws taking effect, including gun safety

In the United States, gun safety law was taken into effect on the first day of 2024 among other state laws such as minimum wage and gender transition care. The implementation is seen as a significant move in a nation which ended in 2023 with more mass shootings than days.

The gun laws have been implemented in Minnesota which gave the courts the power to remove guns from people who could be a risk to themselves or others. This week, it became the 20th state to allow family members and law enforcement to ask a court to take away guns in certain situations.

California, Illinois, and Colorado have started the year by enacting high-risk protection orders, known as "red flag" laws, to curb gun violence incidents.

Illinois has banned high-capacity magazines and high-powered semiautomatic weapons, including AK-47s and AR-15 rifles, and Colorado has banned ghost guns.

A law signed by California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, bars people from carrying concealed weapons in 26 locations, including public parks and playgrounds, churches, banks, and zoos.

A report by The New York Times mentioned that a total of nineteen states and the District of Columbia already have red-flag laws that will force temporary removal of firearms from people who are deemed dangerous.

Also read: Over 50 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning during church service in Utah

Gun violence in US

Gun violence is one of the major issues that has grappled the entire nation which is highlighted by recent data that shows that 42,888 Americans died in gun-related deaths in 2023 - averages out to about 117 deaths every day.

The data has been provided by the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks gun violence deaths and their causes in the US.

Nearly 1,700 of the fatalities were children and teenagers, with 1,381 between the ages of 12 and 17 dying as a result of gun violence, as well as 295 youngsters ranging in age from infants to 11-year-olds.

In 2023, the deadliest mass shooting took place in Lewiston, Maine on October 25. A gunman opened fire with a high-powered sniper rifle in a bowling alley and local bar, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others.