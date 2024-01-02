New York City: Explosion shakes Roosevelt Island, firefighters respond swiftly

Explosion sounds and ground-shaking were reported in the early hours of Tuesday (Jan 2) morning in Roosevelt Island in New York City, media reports said.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received the call at approximately 5:54 am. Following the reports of the explosions, firefighters responded swiftly and reached the 580 block of Main Street, just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tram.

An immediate emergency response was seen by the firefighters as many in the area felt the jolts.

Media reports citing NYPD's initial assessments suggested that a transformer might be the cause of the incident however investigation is still underway to determine the exact picture, including the details of the exact location of the explosions and the mechanics behind them. The cause of the shaking which was felt by many also remains undisclosed as of now.

Power outage reported

In the wake of the explosions, power outages were also reported on Roosevelt Island. The situation resulted in affecting residents as emergency services responded to heed to the evolving situation.

Also Read | Turkey says it rounds up 33 suspected spies for Israel's Mossad

The Independent citing reports said that the citizens in the Upper East Side and Astoria in Queens indicated feeling small tremors. Similarly, numerous residents claimed to have been abruptly awakened by loud noises and the sensation of buildings shaking.

Citizen, a personal safety network, shared footage after the explosion was reported. The footage, which was later shared on social media platform X, showed firefighters on the scene.

The firefighters were reportedly addressing fires emerging from maintenance holes.

Also Read | Armed drone shot down over air base housing US forces in northern Iraq

Traffic flow continues as usual

Despite ongoing investigations by the FDNY, the roads remain open and the traffic flow is business as usual. NYPD is assisting traffic in the area to avoid any inconvenience.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. As of 7:08 am on Tuesday (Jan 2), the FDNY stated that the situation was under control.

Ground-shaking, due to earthquakes or other incidents, comes with a potential risk of damage to infrastructure.

Therefore, the authorities, in a bid to ensure everyone's safety, initiated checking of nearby buildings for any faults. However, in this situation reports citing assessments of the structural integrity of surrounding buildings revealed that there was no apparent damage which was inflicted on infrastructure due to the reported explosions.

Watch | Japan Earthquake | PM Fumio Kshida: Residents need to prepare for any more tremors × In the latest into the incident, the New York Fire Department handed over the scene to the power supply company Con Edison as they continue to investigate the source of the explosion.