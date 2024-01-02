LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Armed drone shot down over air base housing US forces in northern Iraq

Reuters
Baghdad, IraqUpdated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
main img

US military's C-RAM defence system was activated to shoot down the drones above the Ain al-Assad base Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's security agency, Kurdistan Counter Terrorism, said in a statement an armed drone fired by "illegal militia" against Erbil airport was shot down at 09:52 a.m. Iraq time.

An armed drone was shot down on Tuesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where U.S. and other international forces are stationed, two security sources said.

The Iraqi semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's security agency, Kurdistan Counter Terrorism, said in a statement an armed drone fired by "illegal militia" against Erbil airport was shot down at 09:52 a.m. Iraq time.

It was not clear whether the foiled attack caused any damage or casualties, said the sources.

trending now

The incident followed the shooting down of a drone over Erbil airport by air defences systems on Sunday evening. A group called "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" said it was behind that attack.

U.S. and international forces based in Iraq and across the border in Syria have been on high alert amid dozens of attacks on their bases since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.


 

RELATED

Japan: Passengers slide down inflatable ramp from burning plane. Video

Turkey says it rounds up 33 suspected spies for Israel's Mossad

US: Over 50 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning during church service in Utah