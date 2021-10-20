Top 10 world news: Japan volcano eruption, Russia calls for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan and more

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reportedly plans to put Turkey on the 'grey list' due to the country's failure to fight terrorist financing and money laundering. The report also noted that the FATF had put Turkey "on notice" two years ago.

Meanwhile, merely ten days before COP26, a UNEP report says that global government plans for fossil fuel production are "dangerously out of sync" with necessary reductions. Government plans call for 24% more coal, 57% more oil and 71% more natural gas production by 2030 than what the 1.5C target allows.

Afghanistan: Russia calls for humanitarian aid as it hosts Taliban

Russia has called for humanitarian support to Afghanistan as it hosted the Taliban for an international conference.

WATCH: Mount Aso Volcano erupts in Japan; dramatic explosion sends ash 11,500 feet into the air

Japan's Mount Aso volcano erupted spewing ash thousands of meters into the sky. There were no injuries reported as a result of the eruption. However, the Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the alert level for the volcano to three on a scale of five.

Texas abortion law 'perpetuates the ongoing irreparable harm', US Justice dept asks SC to strike it down

In the ongoing fight over reproductive rights in the United States, now President Joe Biden's administration has asked the US Supreme Court to strike down a Texas abortion law.

Afghanistan: Two people injured in explosion in Kabul's Dehmazang locality

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior reported that at least two persons were injured in a bomb assault in Kabul. Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesperson for the Kabul Zoo, stated on Twitter that a hand grenade was thrown at Taliban security troops stationed in Dehmazang Square.

Jack Ma's reported Europe trip boosts Alibaba shares

Alibaba shares surged by more than six per cent as reports suggested that billionaire Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba was seen in Europe. This was taken to be an indication that worst of China's regulatory crackdown for the tech-giant may be over.

Trump’s claim of executive privilege in the Jan. 6. inquiry, explained

Former President Donald Trump’s power to keep information from the White House secret has become a hot topic. But how is he doing that? What exactly is executive privilege? Read to find out.

President Putin won't attend COP26 climate summit at Glasgow: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN climate summit, COP26, which takes place in Glasgow from October 31.

Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland tour as she is 'advised to rest' by doctors

As soon as word emerged that the Queen would not be travelling to Northern Ireland, speculation started surfacing that she was not feeling well. Now, the palace has confirmed that, medical experts told Queen Elizabeth II to rest and take care of her health.