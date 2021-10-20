President Putin won't attend COP26 climate summit at Glasgow: Kremlin

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin won't be attending the UN climate summit or COP26 to be held in Glasgow from October 31.

"Unfortunately, Putin will not fly to Glasgow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Kremlin added that the Russian president would not be attending the G20 summit in Rome but would take part in it virtually and not in person due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

"We need to work out in what format it will be possible to speak via video conference, at what moment," Kremlin spokesman Peskov said, adding, "The issues that will be discussed in Glasgow right now form one of the priorities of our foreign policy."

Chinese President Xi is yet to confirm his participation in the climate summit. China's special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua added that the country "attaches great importance to tackling climate change", however, it is still uncertain if the Chinese president would be attending the climate summit which is set to last until November 12.

US President Joe Biden will be attending the summit including Australian Scott Morrison who had earlier indicated he won't be attending.

(With inputs from Agencies)