Afghanistan: Two people injured in explosion in Kabul's Dehmazang locality

The Ministry of Interior reported that at least two persons were injured in a bomb assault in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, October 20.

Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesperson for the Kabul Zoo, stated on Twitter that a hand grenade was thrown from the Kabul Zoo at Taliban security troops stationed in Dehmazang Square, Dehmazang neighbourhood in Police District 3 in Kabul.

According to Qari, a search effort is now underway to find the perpetrators of the incident following the explosion.

Local witnesses told Xinhua that the explosion was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting a Taliban pickup truck moving through the traffic circle near the Kabul police headquarters.

According to the witness, the explosion occurred at 7:50 a.m. (local time) with a loud blast, sparking fear among the onlookers and spewing grey smoke into the sky.

It is worth noting that no organisation has claimed credit for this incident as of yet.

