In other news, US President-elect Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy by suggesting that the United States should buy and take control of Greenland, calling it an "absolute necessity" for national security.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to visit US from Dec 24-29 to discuss bilateral and global issues

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit the United States from 24 to 29 December, marking the first high-level official visit to the US following President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections.

‘We are not for sale,’ Greenland PM rebuffs Trump’s idea of buying the island

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy by suggesting that the United States should buy and take control of Greenland, calling it an "absolute necessity" for national security.

Ex-Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz violated state laws with drug use, sex with a minor: Report

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was on Monday (Dec 23) found guilty by congressional ethics investigators to have paid numerous women, including a minor, for sex and to have purchased and used illegal drugs, CBS News reported, citing a final draft of an investigative report.

‘Gotta keep this s**ker for a little while,’ Trump signals averting ban on TikTok

US President-elect Donald Trump Sunday (Dec 22) indicated that he may allow embattled TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service, to continue operations in the US. While speaking to a crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, the incoming US president highlighted how his campaign got a massive boost on the platform ahead of the Nov 5 elections. Addressing his supporters, Trump said, “They brought me a chart, and it was a record, and it was so beautiful to see, and as I looked at it, I said, ‘Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while.

Lebanon blasts: Work began on weaponising walkie-talkies over a decade ago, say ex-Mossad agents

The conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah resumed a year ago when the militant group began firing rockets at Israel in support of Palestinian militants Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

Congress criticises govt over caramel popcorn GST, asks if PM will show courage for GST overhaul

Following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s clarification on the three different tax slabs for popcorn, Congress called it an “absurdity” and highlighted the system's increasing complexity on Sunday (Dec 22). The party also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Ministry will show the courage to launch a remodelled GST 2.0.

India: Fog patches, cold waves and 'severe AQI'; IMD issues orange alert for rain in northern part of country

The Indian national capital, New Delhi, on Monday (23 Dec), woke up to a chilly morning with drizzle, waving a signal to the beginning of frigid winter days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the coming five days for rain, dense fog, and a dip in temperatures.

Mozambique’s Daniel Chapo elected incoming president amid political unrest

Mozambique's incoming president, Daniel Chapo, is a former provincial governor with no experience in national government who was little known before his surprise nomination as candidate for the ruling Frelimo party ahead of October elections.

BGT 2024-25: Blow for India as Mohammed Shami ruled out for Test return in Australia

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out from a return in the last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series Tests against Australia. The development was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (Dec 23), three days prior to the fourth BGT Test which starts on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Shyam Benegal, director of highly acclaimed films Ankur and Nishant, dies at 90

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal is no more. The veteran filmmaker died in Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 90 years old. The award-winning filmmaker was known for directing acclaimed movies such as Ankur, Nishant and Manthan.