Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was on Monday (Dec 23) found guilty by congressional ethics investigators to have paid numerous women, including a minor, for sex, and to have purchased and used illegal drugs, CBS News reported citing a final draft of an investigative report.

"The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favours or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," the report said.

CBS reported that the findings were part of a long-running probe by the House Ethics Committee into Gaetz, 42. The probe concluded that he violated multiple state laws related to sexual misconduct while in office.

Gaetz denies improper conduct

As Republican and upcoming US president Donald Trump emerged victorious in the November 5 presidential election, he announced plans to nominate Gaetz for attorney general.

However, after facing opposition from some fellow Republicans, Gaetz withdrew from the consideration.

CBS News reported that on Monday, the 42-year-old filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the release of the report (by the House Ethics Committee), saying that he was a private citizen and not subject to the jurisdiction of the committee.

Gaetz has denied any improper conduct and asserted the claims were a "smear" invented by his political enemies.

A look at the report's crucial findings

CBS News reported that one of the findings of the investigative report included allegations of sex and drug-fuelled parties and travel, including a 2018 trip to the Bahamas where witnesses said he took ecstasy and had sex with four women.

"From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use," the report said.

Further, the ethics committee pointed out it received a testimony that during a party in 2017, Gaetz had sex with a minor aged 17 at that time. The minor was identified as "Victim A."

The committee said that Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Gaetz during the party, which she understood to be payment for sex.

"Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age," the report added.

In his written responses to the committee, Gaetz denied that he had sex with a minor.

(With inputs from agencies)