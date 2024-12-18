Washington, US

Matt Gaetz, the former nominee of US President-elect Donald Trump for leading the justice department, acknowledged that he had "womanised, drank and smoked" in the past. His comment came afterreports emerged that the House ethics committee would release an investigation into the sex crime allegations against him.

The former congressman took to X and wrote, "The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me."

"Then, the very ‘witnesses’ DOJ deemed not credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued," he added.

Gatez further said that in his "single days", he used to send funds to women he dated and also to those he did not, but they asked for money.

He said, "I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court – which is why no such claim was ever made in court."

"It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now. But at least I didn’t vote for CRs that f**k over the country!" he said.

The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me. Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 18, 2024

Allegations on Gaetz

Gaetz's nomination by Trump in November triggered a political storm in the US as he faces a nearly three-year Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl. He denies the allegations and has not faced criminal charges.

Gaetz also attracted scrutiny over wider allegations, including sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and accepting improper gifts.

The inquiry was dropped on November 13 when Gaetz left Congress, the forum where the committee has jurisdiction.

The House Ethics Committee voted to publicly release a report detailing the findings of an investigation into Gaetz, who resigned from the House last month after President-elect Donald Trump said he intended to nominate him to be the next U.S. Attorney General.

Also read | Trump warns top Republican critic could be 'in a lot of trouble'

Earlier in the day, it was reported by the New York Times that federal investigators in the United States have compiled a detailed chart outlining payments by Matt Gaetz and his associates, suggesting involvement in drug-fuelled sex parties.

The document traces Venmo transactions between Gaetz, his friends, and women who allegedly participated in these events—among them are the two who alleged he had hired them for sex.

(With inputs from agencies)