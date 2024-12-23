New Delhi, India

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal is no more. The veteran filmmaker died in Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 90 years old. The award-winning filmmaker was known for directing acclaimed movies such as Ankur, Nishant and Manthan.

Advertisment

Benegal passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, Pia Benegal told PTI.

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," she said.

The saddening news comes a few days after he celebrated his 90th family on December 14.

Advertisment

Benegal is known as a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 80s. In his career spanning decades, he has given films that addressed India's social system.

For his thought-provoking storytelling, he went on to win several prestigious honours. His films like Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001) were among the seven movies that had won the National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

For his immense contribution to cinema, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema; the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, and the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

Advertisment

Born on December 14, 1934, in Hyderabad, Benegal comes from a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family. His father, Sridhar B Benegal was a photographer.

The legendary director's last work was the biographical movie Mujib: The Making of a Nation. The film was about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman aka Bangabandhu, the founder of Bangladesh.

Soon after the news broke, condolences started pouring in from across the globe. Several celebrities and politicians have paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

Calling Benegal a 'true pioneer of the parallel cinema', politician Mallikaarjun Kharge wrote on X, ''We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement. His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark.''

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement. His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to… pic.twitter.com/g4p7NBmTxf — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 23, 2024 ×

Director Shekhar Kapur wrote, ''He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide.''