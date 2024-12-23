Arizona, US

US President-elect Donald Trump Sunday (Dec 22) indicated that he may allow embattled TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service, to continue operations in the US. While speaking to a crowd in Phoenix, Arizona; the incoming US president highlighted how his campaign got a massive boost on the platform ahead of the Nov 5 elections. Addressing his supporters, Trump said, “They brought me a chart, and it was a record, and it was so beautiful to see, and as I looked at it, I said, ‘Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around for a little while.’”

It’s among major signals by the Trump team that the incoming administration may oppose a potential ban on TikTok, which is facing increased pressure due to national security concerns. Earlier this year, the US Senate okayed legislation requiring ByteDance, the parent company, to divest the app. The China-owned company has appealed the law in the US Supreme Court.

Now, TikTok’s fate depends on how forcefully the Trump administration would pursue the case. Earlier this week, Trump held a meeting with TikTok CEO and said he had a “warm spot” for the platform due to his campaign success. However, the Justice Department continues to argue that Chinese ownership of the app continues to be a security threat to the US government as well as to people.

There are concerns that Beijing may force ByteDance to hand over TikTok users’ data or pressure the app to modify its algorithm, presenting content that could manipulate public opinion.

On the other hand, TikTok says it has invested heavily to keep the data of its American users safe from outside influence and manipulation. It argues that the potential ban would amount to censorship that violates the free speech rights given to Americans under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies)