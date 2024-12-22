Washington, US

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump, withdrew her name from consideration for a seat in the US Senate.

Earlier, she was considering herself for Florida Republican Marco Rubio’s seat in the US Senate.

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she posted on X on Saturday.

"I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida," Lara Trump added.

"I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment," Lara said on X.

Earlier this month, Lara Trump, the wife of the president-elect's son Eric Trump, stepped down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

"I have read so many of your kind messages and I cannot thank you enough," Lara Trump said, adding she has a "big announcement that I’m excited to share in January."

Lara Trump was elected as RNC co-chair in March, solidifying Trump's influence over the party as he campaigned for the presidential post.

Trump nominated Rubio to be secretary of state. Rubio was arguably the most hawkish option on Trump's shortlist for secretary of state, and he has in past years advocated for a muscular foreign policy concerning America's geopolitical foes, including China, Iran, and Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies)