Top 10 world news: Israeli death toll crosses 600 in war with Hamas, India beat Australia by 6 wickets, & more

It's day 2 of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. The latest escalation of violence has become focal point of world diplomacy. Civilians on both sides of the conflict are living in fear as fighters clash. Almost the whole world has appealed both, Israel and Palestine for calm but it has not, at least till now, resulted in stoppage of fighting. There have been large number of casualties on both sides and hundreds more have been injured.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is in a state of war following a surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday (Oct 7) morning. The attack involved the firing of several rockets and the infiltration by Hamas terrorists into Israel through various means, including land, sea, and air via paragliders. Israeli officials reported a death toll of at least 300 people, with thousands more wounded.

Palestinian military group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7) morning marking the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago when Egyptian and Syrian forces launched an assault during the Jewish holiday in a bid to retrieve the territory Israel had taken during a brief conflict in 1967.

At least two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed after an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, on Sunday (Oct 8), said Egypt’s interior ministry.

It is not just Israel vs Hamas but also Israel vs Hezbollah. Why? Lebanon's Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group backed by Iran, has long been a significant player in the Middle East. Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, lending support to Hamas, is targeting Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area by raining down its rockets.

Indian students stuck in Israel amid the ongoing attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched on Saturday (Oct 7) told WION that the situation in northern Israel was relatively peaceful. In light of the violence unfolding in Israel, the Indian embassies in Israel issued advisories for all its citizens to “remain vigilant”

Bruno Mars' highly-anticipated concert scheduled for Saturday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, has been cancelled, as confirmed by concert organiser Live Nation Israel. The cancellation announcement was made through a text post on the company's verified Instagram account earlier in the day.

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan have resulted in deaths of more than 2000 people, as per the Taliban regime. Another 9000 have been wounded. For those of us sitting hundreds of miles away from the region, the huge number would certainly be a cause of alarm. But probably nothing can make us experience the predicament of those who were actually in the country.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who found herself stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, has safely made her way back home. The actress had travelled to the region to attend the Haifa International Film Festival when Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel that resulted in hundreds of deaths and left thousands wounded.

Battling initial hiccups and some tricky phases, India kickstarted their World Cup campaign against Australia with a seven-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (October 8) evening. While bowlers were the architects of the win, it was the pair of KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85) that took India to the victory shores when the second innings performance looked like a repeat of the 2019 WC semifinal.