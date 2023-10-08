Watch: Powerful Afghanistan quake makes trucks shake like cardboard boxes

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan have resulted in deaths of more than 2000 people, as per the Taliban regime. Another 9000 have been wounded. For those of us sitting hundreds of miles away from the region, the huge number would certainly be a cause of alarm. But probably nothing can make us experience the predicament of those who were actually in the country.

A video doing rounds on social media may help take few steps in that direction maybe. The video, which has not been independently verified by WION, shows the power of the quake, by depicting how the tremors made big lorries wobble as if they were drunk.

The multiple quakes hit Afghanistan on Saturday (Oct 7). According to US Geological Survey (USGS) the epicentre was 35 kilometres (20 miles northwest of the city of Herat. One of the earthquakes measures 6.3 on the Richter Scale, said USGS.

Large parts of the country are inaccessible by road. The scattered villages often have houses made of mud which are susceptible to collapse.

Multi-generational extended families often live in same house. This means that disaster like an earthquake can potentially devastate or even wipe out local communities.

In June last year, more than 1000 people were killed in another earthquake in Afghanistan. The quake had also left thousands homeless. It was a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the impoverished province of Paktia.

Afghanistan is already in the middle of a dire humanitarian crisis. The foreign aid has largely dried up after withdrawal of US-led coalition forces and Taliban's return to power in 2021.

Afghanistan's Herat province, affected by the latest earthquake is also experiencing a years-long drought. This has severely affected agricultural communities.

Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan especially in the Hindu Kush mountain region. This region lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

