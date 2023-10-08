Nushrratt Bharuccha safely returns to India from Israel amid ongoing war: Watch

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who found herself stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists, has safely made her way back home. The actress had travelled to the region to attend the Haifa International Film Festival when Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel that resulted in hundreds of deaths and left thousands wounded.

Several videos of the actress leaving the departure gate of Mumbai airport have surfaced on the internet. The now-viral clips show Nushrratt looking distressed and saying, "I just want to go back home to my family." Check it out below!

Israel has been grappling with a crisis after thousands of rocket launches from different locations by Hamas triggered a dangerous and concerning situation in the country. Nushrratt, like many others in the region, was faced with uncertainty and difficulty during this challenging time.

Before Nushrratt's arrival in India, her team released a statement, saying, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt, and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight, so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared, but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank God that she is safe and on her way to India."

Earlier reports had indicated that the last conversation between Nushrratt and her team took place in the afternoon, with the actress informing them that she was in the basement with others.

Israel announced on Sunday that it had eliminated over 400 Hamas militants in retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza. The declaration of a "state of war" followed Hamas' "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," which included rocket attacks and infiltration into the country via air, land and sea.

