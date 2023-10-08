Bruno Mars' Tel Aviv concert cancelled amid escalating conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces

Bruno Mars' highly-anticipated concert scheduled for Saturday night in Tel Aviv, Israel, has been cancelled, as confirmed by concert organiser Live Nation Israel. The cancellation announcement was made through a text post on the company's verified Instagram account earlier in the day.

The Grammy-winning artist had already performed in Israel for the first time earlier in the week, entertaining a crowd of 60,000 fans. A second show was scheduled for Saturday as part of his tour itinerary.

However, the cancellation comes in the midst of escalating conflict in the region. Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared a state of war after Palestinian militants from Gaza launched a devastating barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into Israeli territory on Saturday morning. In response, Israel initiated airstrikes on Gaza, leading to continued fighting throughout the day.

This surprise attack and the subsequent hostilities mark a significant escalation in the longstanding conflict between the two sides. Israeli authorities report that over 200 people have died, and more than 1,400 are wounded in Israel. Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities claim that at least 232 Palestinians have lost their lives, and more than 1,600 are injured.

The situation worsened as a new round of rockets fired by Gaza militants on Saturday evening resulted in direct hits on multiple locations within Israel, including Tel Aviv, according to Israeli authorities.

Meanwhile, a UN peacekeeping force deployed along Lebanon’s southern border has called for “everyone to exercise restraint” and make use of the force’s “liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate” and prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation. It said it had detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward “Israeli-occupied territory,” followed by artillery fire from Israel toward Lebanon.

The statement came shortly after Hezbollah said it fired at Israeli positions in the disputed Chebaa Farms along the border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The force known as UNIFIL said it is in contact with authorities on both sides of the border at all levels “to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation.”

