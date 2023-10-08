Kylie Jenner forced to delete pro-Israel post amid Hamas attack

In the wake of recent deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel, reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner found herself at the centre of a controversy when she briefly posted an Instagram story expressing support for Israel. In her post shared on Saturday, Jenner shared an image of Israel's flag accompanied by the text, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!" However, she quickly deleted the post after receiving backlash from people supporting Palestine and Hamas.

Screenshots of Jenner's now-deleted Instagram story are currently circulating on various social platforms. Her comment section has been flooded with mean and derogatory comments. Many criticised her for delving into politics and expressing support for Israel and posted Palestinian flags. On the other hand, some are calling out the reality TV star for deleting the pro-Israel post after the backlash.

Jenner's post was triggered by Hamas' "surprise attack" on Israel. The conflict has seen more than 300 casualties, including an IDF commander.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed their solidarity with Tel Aviv and promised their unwavering support.

While the conflict in the region continues to escalate, the United Nations' child advocacy group, UNICEF, has called for an immediate ceasefire. UNICEF's executive director, Catherine Russell, stressed the importance of protecting children in the midst of the conflict, highlighting their right to grow up in peace.

Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his commitment to respond to Hamas' actions with equal intensity. Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, the Israeli Prime Minister said, "The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: 'Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan'."

