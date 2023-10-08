Stand with Israel: Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis and other celebrities react to Hamas deadly attack

On Saturday (Oct 7), the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 300 people and leaving thousands wounded. Many Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, have been attacked by hundreds of rockets launched by the Hamas. Israel-Palestine crisis: Check all the major updates here.



The ongoing Hamas attack and military action by Israel has drawn reactions from global leaders, public figures, and celebrities.



Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is predominantly known for her work in Hollywood, is among the first few celebrities who have reacted to the ongoing situation.

On Saturday, Gadot posed screengrabs of a news article on the conflict. Sharing the screenshots, Gal wrote a caption in support of the innocent people of Israel, who are stuck in the deadly conflict.



Gadot, who has served in the Israeli army, wrote in the caption, ''At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas.''



''Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing. I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children. Praying for all of those in pain.''

Later, the former Miss Israel posted the Star of David on her Instagram handle and wrote, ''I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!''

Later, Jewish actor Joshua Malina, best known for his work in Scandal and West Wing, commented on the horrific situation in Israel.

Sharing the screengrab of a news article on Hamas' attack on Israel, Joshua Malina wrote on X, ''Horrendous news to wake up to. Thinking of Israel.''

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis extended her silent support to Israel. On her Instagram handle, Curtis posted an Israeli flag without any caption.

Reposting a post by Guy Oseary, comedian Amy Schumer wrote, ''Jewish people are the only group not allowed to defend themselves. This has nothing to do with the occupation. Hamas don’t want end to occupation. They want to eradicate Israel. They’re funded by Iran, who are trying to destroy the peace deal.''

Comedian Sarah Silverman expressed her concern for her sister, nieces, and other family members who are currently stuck in Israel. Silverman wrote on X, ''My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This f****ing world breaks my heart.''

