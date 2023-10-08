Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid ongoing conflict

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is stranded in Israel amidst the tense situation after the terrorist attack by Palestinian group Hamas on the country. Bharuccha travelled to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran from September 28 to October 7. Israel-Palestine crisis: Check all the major updates here.

As per the recent updates, Nushrratt has reached the Airport area and soon she will be boarding a flight out of Israel.

Expressing their concern for Nushrratt, a member of her team told India Today that the last time they contacted her, she was in the bunker, and they are trying to get the actress back to India safely.

In a statement, a member of her team said: "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."

"The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today, when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," he added.

Nushrratt attended the film festival with her Akeli co-star Tsahi Halevi.

Hamas terrorist attack on Israel

On Saturday (Oct 7), the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. More than 400 people have been killed while thousands of others have been injured. As per the reports, Hamas' armed wing had launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and swore fierce counterattack.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in (fighting) rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists," Netanyahu said.

