Cricketer Rashid Khan vows to donate all ODI World Cup match fees to earthquake victims in Afghanistan

Afghanistan cricket team player Rashid Khan has vowed to donate all his match fees of the ongoing ODI World Cup in India to the earthquake victims in his homeland after the nation was struck with a devastating earthquake on Saturday (Oct 7). An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude occurred in the northwest of the city of Heart with Farah, and Badghis also falling victim to the devastation that has caused more than 2000 casualties. In a social media post on X, Rashid vowed to donate all the match fees while he will soon launch a fundraising campaign to help the victims.

I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan.

I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people.

“Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need,” Rashid wrote on his X handle on Sunday.

The death toll is expected to rise in the coming hours with rescue operations already underway in the quake-prone mountainous country. The quakes hit 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Taliban administration in the country has confirmed the quake to be one of the deadliest in the country in recent years. While more than 2000 people have already lost their lives, around 9000 are feared to have been injured in the natural calamity.

Rashid, currently involved with the Afghanistan national team in the ODI World Cup will now look forward to helping his nation in the difficult hour while he represents the nation. The 25-year-old was on the receiving end of a poor result in his country’s first World Cup match on Saturday after Bangladesh beat them by six wickets. Rashid scored nine runs with the bat while going wicketless with the ball.

Afghanistan are likely to wear black armbands in their next ODI World Cup match against India on Wednesday (Oct 11). The contest will take place at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium as they look to bounce back from the Bangladesh loss.

