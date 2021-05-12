Top 10 world news: Israel vows more attacks on Gaza, Hong Kong legislature approves China loyalty laws and more

China introduces a new law that tightens patriotic loyalty tests for Hong Kong politicians, the law will take effect later this month after being passed by the city's legislature. Nepal witnesses it's the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave, the country received aid from China. In other coronavirus news, hoping to control the spread of the virus, Bangladesh restricts inter-district travel during Eid.

'Escalating towards full-scale war': Israel vows more attacks on Gaza before truce

Amid the continued clashes between the Israeli Army and Hamas which attacked Israel with rockets on Tuesday, Israel on Wednesday vowed more attacks to bring "total, long-term quiet" before a ceasefire.

Hong Kong legislators pass 'patriotic' oath law

The new laws are part of sweeping changes that Beijing has ordered for Hong Kong's already limited electoral system which will dramatically reduce the number of directly elected politicians and ensure only "staunch patriots" enter politics.

Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its border

Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine's state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday.

Head of Macron's party threatens to withdraw support for Muslim candidate over headscarf row

The chief of France’s “La République En Marche!” Party recently threatened to withdraw support for one of its Muslim candidates after she was spotted wearing a headscarf in a poster. French President Emmanuel Macron also belongs to this party.

Palestinians denounce 'censorship' of content by Instagram and Twitter

With accounts deleted on Twitter and content blocked on Instagram, Palestinian social media users say they have been censored from showing the reality of the unrest in Jerusalem.

India's expert panel recommends Covaxin trials on 2-18 year-olds

India's expert panel of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization(CDSCO) has recommended Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin for second and third phase trials in children aged between two to eighteen years of age.

COVID-19: Bangladesh bans inter-district travel as Eid approaches

With the festival of Eid approaching, thousands of migrant workers and people from different regions are rushing to find a ride to go home and celebrate with their families.

Nepal records highest single-day deaths related to coronavirus; aid arrives from China

Nepal's devastating COVID-19 outbreak showed no signs of abating on Tuesday as the country recorded its highest single-day coronavirus related deaths with 225 fatalities and 9,483 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Thailand seeking 'humanitarian' solution for detained Myanmar journalists

Thailand said Tuesday it was seeking a "humanitarian" solution for three Myanmar journalists arrested after fleeing across the border to escape a junta crackdown.

We finally know why cats love to sit in square-like boxes!

Cats are notorious for parking themselves in boxes of varying shapes and sizes. But their favourite remains anything that resembles a square. Social media is flooded with videos of cats spending hours in cardboard boxes lying stray in their homes and the odd satisfaction it brings to the felines.