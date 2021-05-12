COVID-19: Bangladesh bans inter-district travel as Eid approaches

Bangladesh government has banned inter-district travel in an effort to control the surge of coronavirus.

However, with the festival of Eid approaching, thousands of migrant workers and people from different regions are rushing to find a ride to go home and celebrate with their families.

Thousands rushed to board ferries at the Mawa ferry ghat as train and most government bus services remained shut. The ferry service was also shut in line with COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Bangladesh government which includes a ban on inter-district travel.

However, according to local news reports, the ferry service started on Tuesday due to a huge crowd of passengers that gathered at the docks.

"If you consider the ongoing pandemic in the country, the government's request to not leave Dhaka is the right thing but then again from a religious point of view regarding Eid, people's sentiments can't be controlled. However many sanctions are imposed, they won't follow it. I myself am going home,” Mohammed Rasel, a businessman said.

Passenger crowds were also seen at a bus station despite a ban on inter-district bus travel. In Dhaka, people continued to shop without social distancing in the run-up to the festivities.

"We couldn't do anything on Eid last year and we stayed at home but the kids can't be managed all the time. We have two Eid every year. This one is Eid, our biggest religious festival. So, we came out for the kids. We are following COVID-19 guidelines at all times. We have done very little shopping and are going home now," Parveen Akhter Lipi, Dhaka resident said.

Bangladesh has reported over 776,000 COVID-19 cases while the death toll crossing the 12,000 mark.

The country had halted all international flights on April 14 due to a surge in coronavirus cases and later imposed a lockdown.

The vaccination drive undertaken by the authorities was hampered after India halted supply as the second wave hit the country.