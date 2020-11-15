Top 10 world news: Israel strikes on Hamas, Typhoon Vamco, & more

Israel struck Hamas positions after a rocket attack, said Israeli military. In Africa, Ethiopia's Tigray region claimed responsibility for missile attack near Eritrea airport. In Ethiopia, 34 were killed in bus attack. Philippines is reeling under Typhoon Vamco. Read this and more in our top 10 world news of the day.

Ethiopia: At least 34 killed in bus attack

'The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively,' said Daniel Bekele, head of Ethiopian Human Right Commission.

Ethiopia: Tigray region claims responsibility for Eritrea airport strike





This has raised fears of a wider conflict in Africa

Armenian politician arrested over alleged plot to assassinate PM





Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced violent street protests and displeasure from political parties after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan to end the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh region

Fox News faces criticism for video supporting Trump's election rigging claim





In the video, anchor Tucker Carlson was heard saying: 'There are apparent irregularities'

Afghanistan 'strongly' rejects claims of its territory being used for terror acts against Pakistan

Greece bans gatherings ahead of uprising anniversary





Greece on Saturday said it would shut primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres as coronavirus deaths crossed a thousand.

Israel strikes Hamas after rocket attack from Gaza





Death toll from Typhoon Vamco rises to 67 in the Philippines, 12 missing



Twenty-two fatalities were recorded in Cagayan, 17 in southern Luzon provinces, eight in Metro Manila, and 20 in two other regions.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes Hindus on Diwali

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali across the country with zeal and fervour, with families decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

More than 60,000 sign petition against deportation of elderly Sikh woman

According to the UK Visas and Immigration rules, the elderly woman has to return back to India even though she did not have a family there