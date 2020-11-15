Fox News faces criticism for video supporting Trump's election rigging claim

Fox News has come under criticism over a promotional video that strengthens Donald Trump's claim that the presidential election was rigged.

Andrew Laurence of Media Matters for America, shared the video on Twitter, in which the channel's anchors were questioning the legality of the election.

Oh my god, Fox is running a promo of their "opinion" hosts casting doubt on the election results and I guess trying to keep their rabid viewers sated lmao pic.twitter.com/Al1bfzStSZ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) November 14, 2020 ×

"Oh my god, Fox is running a promo of their "opinion" hosts casting doubt on the election results and I guess trying to keep their rabid viewers sated," Laurence wrote on Twitter.

In the video, anchor Tucker Carlson was heard saying: "There are apparent irregularities".

"The media mob, and the Democrats, they lie," said Sean Hannity, in the video.

Trump has refused to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, stressing that the election was rigged, but has not provided any evidence to substantiate his claims.

Fox News, which is known for favouring Trump and Republicans, has been facing severe slamming since it was quick to say that key battleground state of Arizona has been won by Biden like other networks.

"Fox News daytime ratings have completely collapsed," Trump on Thursday said in a tweet,

"Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was Fox News!"