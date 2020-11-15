Ethiopia: At least 34 killed in bus attack

At least 34 people killed after gunmen attacked a passenger bus in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said on Sunday.

"The estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise" from the attack which happened on Saturday night in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a statement from The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively," said Daniel Bekele, commission head, as reported by news agency Reuters.

The statement also said the bus attack took place in the Debate administrative area, and that "there are reports of similar attacks" in three other regions.

Growing incidents of violence have been reported from Benishangul-Gumuz, especially in Metekel zone, where Debate is located in recent times.

As many as 12 people were killed in an attack in the zone in October, while 15 lost their lives in a similar attack in late September.

The nation is seeing a number of deadly assaults following November 4 order announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to initiate military operations in Tigray, a long-running conflicting region ruled by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

In another development on Sunday, the leader of the Tigray region claimed responsibility for rocket strikes in neighbouring Eritrea's capital airport.

There was not an immediate reaction from the Eritrean or Ethiopian governments on it.

