Top 10 world news: Israel strikes Gaza again, Rouhani says US will lift sanctions and more

Top 10 world news today: In our daily evening newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of the day from multiple beats. Today, amid behind the scenes peace moves, Israel struck Gaza again, as Hamas fired rockets after a brief pause earlier. Iran's Rouhani says US will lift sanctions, as another official denies it. In other news, amid the "vaccine apartheid" WTO says that coronavirus vaccine intellectual rights waiver may not be enough to bridge the gap between rich and poor countries. If you wish to read the full story, please click on the headline.

COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver will not be enough to bridge supply gap: WTO

After South Africa and India urge fellow WTO members to waive intellectual property rights on vaccines to boost production, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says that waiving intellectual property rights for vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says US is ready to lift sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors that were reimposed after former US President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal three years ago.

Israel strikes Gaza again, Hamas fires rockets amid diplomatic push

Death toll in Palestinian territory climbs to 230 as Israel conducts fresh airstrikes, with at least 1,700 people injured in the attacks.

How is Hamas growing its arsenal arsenal of rockets to strike Israel?

Hamas and other Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip have a variety of home-made or smuggled rockets at their disposal to use against Israel.

Let's take a look at Israel and Palestine supporters clash on the streets of New York City, following violent attacks in the Middle East

China says US warship entered its waters in South China Sea

China says that a US warship 'Curtis Wilbur' entered its territorial waters in South China Sea, without permission illegally.

Russian passports in Donbass are step towards 'annexation', says Ukraine President Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says that the issuance of Russian passports to residents of eastern Ukraine is the first step towards the "annexation" of the region.

Trial of first Hong Konger under national security law may not have a jury

According to a senior judge, Tong Ying-ki, the first Hong Konger to be charged under China's controversial national security law may be tried without a jury.

World's largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

World's largest iceberg, has broken off from an ice shelf in Antarctica and is floating through the Weddell Sea, says, the European Space Agency.

Nigerian Boko Haram leader seriously wounded in clash with Islamic State: Report

Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously injured as he tried to kill himself to avoid getting caught.