China says US warship entered its waters in South China Sea

China on Thursday said that a US warship illegally entered its territorial waters in South China Sea

"U.S. (vessel) did not get approval from the Chinese government and made an unauthorised entry into the sea around China's Paracel Islands, which violated China's sovereignty and security," said Zhao Lijian Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.

Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said in statement that Curtis Wilbur entered the waters without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the U.S. vessel and "expelled" it.

The South China Sea has become one of many flashpoints in the testy relationship between China and the United States, with Washington rejecting what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters.

(With inouts from agencies)