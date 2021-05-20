Israel strikes Gaza again, Hamas fires rockets amid diplomatic push

Amid behind the scenes peace moves, Israel on Thursday bombed parts of Gaza as Hamas fired rockets after a brief pause earlier.

Israel conducted fresh airstrikes with the death toll in Palestinian territory climbing to 230 which included women and children, at least 1,700 people have been injured in the attacks.

The renewed fighting comes as Hamas official Moussa Abu Marzouk had said earlier that he "expected a ceasefire" on the basis of "mutual agreement".

There were no sirens sounded on Thursday morning as a tense calm prevailed, however, Hamas fired rockets near the Gaza border included an anti-tank missile, reports claimed as Israeli jets carried out strikes inside Gaza.

The fighting has been raging since May 10 even though diplomatic efforts have been underway to put an end to the conflict.

Hamas reportedly fired rockets at Ashkelon city in Israel which has come under heavy fire in recent days with three people injured in the latest attack.

Reports said Israel's security cabinet will meet on Thursday evening to discuss the terms for a ceasefire.

However, Intelligence minister Eli Cohen reportedly told the local radio that its forces will continue the strikes until "we feel we have achieved our goals".

President Biden had earlier called for "significant de-escalation" for a ceasefire with Gaza coming under heavy fire with at least 450 reportedly being hit by Israeli jets including hospitals.

Several residents have fled the area as Israel kept pounding targets in Gaza in overnight strikes for the past two weeks.

Israelis forces meanwhile have said that nearly 4,000 rockets have been launched from Gaza with several intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.