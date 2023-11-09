Top 10 world news: Israel refutes US statement about daily 4-hour humanitarian 'pause' in Gaza, and more
Here are the top 10 news stories from across the world.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has dismissed reports about the White House spokesperson’s statement that Israel has agreed to a daily four-hour humanitarian pause in northern Gaza starting today on Thursday (Nov 9). In other news, India on Thursday (Nov 9) said it has filed an appeal in Qatar over the death sentence awarded to eight Indians, who had been working at a company in Doha, in an alleged case of espionage.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has dismissed reports about the White House spokesperson’s statement that Israel has agreed to a daily four-hour humanitarian pause in northern Gaza starting today on Thursday (Nov 9).
India on Thursday (Nov 9) said it has filed an appeal in Qatar over the death sentence awarded to eight Indians, who had been working at a company in Doha, in an alleged case of espionage.
In yet another sign of Pakistan's weakening economy, the South Asian country's citizens are now facing difficulties to secure new passports due to scarcity of lamination paper.
India carried the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB ) cases in the world in 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report.
The Joe Biden administration has warned schools and colleges in the United States that the nation is witnessing an "alarming rise" in antisemitism and Islamophobia. The authorities have urged educational institutions to take immediate action against the rising threats and harassment.
The UK government has proposed plans to include India in the expanded list of 'safe states' which will escalate the process of bringing illegal Indian migrants back to their country and rule out their chances of getting asylum in the country.
Vivek Ramaswamy calls Ukraine’s Zelensky ‘Nazi’ during GOP presidential debate; campaign clarifies remark
Republican White House hopeful and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling Zelensky, who is Jewish, a “Nazi” during the debate in Miami, Florida.
India on Thursday (Nov 9) strongly condemned the threats issued by Khalistani extremists against Air India flights, while expressing willingness to discuss with Canada the tensions that arose after the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in that country.
Myanmar’s junta-backed president said that the country is at risk of breaking apart if the military cannot manage the joint offensive by ethnic armed groups along the border with China, state media reported on Thursday (Nov 9).
ODI World Cup: Advantage New Zealand in SF race as Kiwis end 4-match losing streak with 5-wicket win vs SL
It will be advantage New Zealand in the race for the semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup after the Kiwis registered a big five-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the south Indian city of Bengaluru. With the last remaining semifinal spot at stake, New Zealand registered the win with 26.4 overs to spare and in the process boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR).