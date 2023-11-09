India condemns threats issued by Khalistanis, expresses willingness to discuss issues with Canada

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while reacting on the threats issued by the Khalistani extremists regarding the Air India flights, said that the government strongly condemns the threats issued.



He added that the governments will be appealed to deny space to these Khalistani extremists.



Founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had earlier released a video in which he was asking Sikhs not to board any Air India flight on November 19 while stating that their lives could be in danger if they did so.' #WATCH | Delhi: On asking if the issues of Israel and Canada would be discussed with the US, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "The 2+2 is tomorrow. The US Secretary of Defence has just landed and we are expecting the Secretary (of State) later in the evening... Considering… pic.twitter.com/L6nfs9pOHI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023 × He further claimed that Air India will not be given permission to operate on November 19. He added that the IGI Airport of Delhi will remain closed on November 19 and further claimed that its name will also be changed.

He reminded the people that on this day the final match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

India happy to discuss issues with Canada: Bagchi

Speaking about the ongoing issues with Canada and Israel which are likely to be discussed with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Bagchi said, "The 2+2 is tomorrow. The US Secretary of Defence has just landed and we are expecting the Secretary (of State) later in the evening... Considering the nature of our relationship and the global strategic partnership, a variety of issues can be discussed including topical issues, and regional developments. On Canada, if they wish to discuss we are happy to discuss all issues."



The relations between India and Canada slipped into deep crisis after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that its government was "actively pursuing credible allegations" which linked the Indian government to the killing of 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver.



Nijjar had been speaking about creating an independent Sikh homeland of Khalistan out of India.

WATCH | Immigrants are leaving Canada at faster pace in recent years, report says After the remarks, India's intelligence chief positioned in Ottawa was expelled by Canada. India immediately responded to the actions of Canada by stopping 13 categories of visas for Canadians and removing the diplomatic presence of Canada in India, a move which Ottawa stated violated the Vienna Conventions.



On October 25, the Indian government restarted the issuance of visas under four categories, a measure which Indian officials stated is aimed at helping people, who are of Indian origin, to travel back to their home country during the wedding season which begins this month.