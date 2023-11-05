Don't fly Air India on Nov 19: Sikhs For Justice chief Pannun gives threat in alarming video message

In an unsettling and alarming video message, the Canada-based terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun gave a chilling threat urging Sikhs to abstain from flying on Air India planes on and after November 19 due to citing potential threats to their lives.

SFJ's chief reportedly said, "We are asking Sikhs not to fly AI on 19th November. There will be a global blockade, and AI will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world on 19th November. Sikhs, you do not travel by AI after the 19th. It can be life-threatening."

Threat for airport closure

Pannun also issued a warning to the government of India, saying, "The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November."

“It is the same day on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played. It will be shown to the world that a genocide of Sikhs happened in India and India did it. When we will liberate Punjab, the name of these airports will be Shahid Beant Singh and Shahid Satwant Singh Airport,” he added.

It is worth noting that November 19 marks the birth anniversary of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who was assassinated during the protests against Operation Bluestar in Golden Temple in 1984.

This comes months after the horrifying incident in Canada where a tableau celebrated the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was paraded in Brampton on June 4.

Pannun has made such threats earlier as well. About a month ago, Pannun, who is a designated terrorist, threatened the Hindus living in Canada to leave the country and announced a fresh referendum asking if the Indian high commissioner was responsible for the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It was days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made unproved claims that the Indian government is responsible for the killing of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada has so far failed to provide any concrete evidence to back its "absurd" claims, something which even the Indian envoy to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma pointed out.

Tragic history of Kanishka bombing

The direct warning given by Pannun in a video message brought fresh the sombre memories of the 1985 bombing of Air India's Boeing 747 'Kanishka.' The Kanishka bombing, carried out by Khalistani terrorists, remains a tragic chapter in aviation history.

A bomb concealed in a suitcase led to the explosion aboard Air India's flight from Toronto to India via London in 1985, causing the plane to crash into the sea off the Irish coast.

The devastating incident claimed the lives of 329 passengers, including 268 Canadian citizens of Indian origin and 24 Indians.

The person behind this catastrophic incident was identified as Talwinder Singh Parmar, then chief of Babbar Khalsa. Parmar. He was allegedly provided a safe haven by the Canadian government led by Pierre Trudeau, who was the father of the current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.